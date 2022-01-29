Lady Raiders fall 86-65 to No. 13 Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders came up short against yet another ranked opponent in No. 13 Iowa State Saturday.

Taylah Thomas and Vivian Gray led the way with 22 and 17 points, respectively. But Iowa State had five players in double digits, and the Lady Raiders fell 86-65.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Manhattan next weekend to take on the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats.

