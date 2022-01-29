Local Listings
Lady Raiders fall 86-65 to No. 13 Iowa State

The Lady Raiders fell to No. 13 Iowa State at home.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders came up short against yet another ranked opponent in No. 13 Iowa State Saturday.

Taylah Thomas and Vivian Gray led the way with 22 and 17 points, respectively. But Iowa State had five players in double digits, and the Lady Raiders fell 86-65.

The Lady Raiders will travel to Manhattan next weekend to take on the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats.

