LP&L crews now installing tornado sirens in the City

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traveling throughout Lubbock over the next couple months, you may see Lubbock Power and Light crews putting up 50-foot poles with tornado sirens on them.

These are the outdoor warning system sirens Lubbock’s city council approved a year ago.

City of Lubbock officials said manufacturing delays pushed back the installation when the company making the poles for the sirens shifted in the midst of the pandemic to make PPE.

Now that the City has the poles, the sirens are being built at the Emergency Operation Center, and Lubbock Power and Light is installing them.

Back in August, the city anticipated 45 sirens would be up and running by the end of this month.

During an update to city council on Tuesday, City manager Jarrett Atkinson said he expects the entire system to be fully functional by the second quarter of this year, weather permitting.

