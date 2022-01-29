Parents charged with manslaughter after infant dies from drug toxicity

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man and woman have been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a two-month-old child in July 2021.

The arrest warrant says on July 11, 2021, around 4 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in Idalou where an infant needed an ambulance. When they arrived, they found the infant was deceased.

Adam Canales, 30, was watching the baby while the mother was away, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Canales told investigators he fed and swaddled the baby three hours before and put the baby in a rocker in the bedroom. The child continued to cry so he went to sleep on the couch. When he went to check on the child later, the child was not breathing. He told investigators the baby did not have any medical conditions other than colic. He also denied giving the child any medications other than gas drops.

An autopsy of the child showed no injuries to the baby, but diphenhydramine, doxylamine, and dextromethorphan were all found in the child’s system. The cause of death was sudden death associated with the mixed drug toxicity with an unknown manner of death. The medications are not to be given to infants, according to the autopsy notes.

Adam Canales was interviewed again and admitted giving the child Benadryl at least two times to get the child to sleep.

The mother, 21-year-old Sarah Canales, was interviewed and admitted to giving the child Benadryl previously for a rash. The warrant says the child was also given Tylenol because the baby wouldn’t sleep. When asked if the child could have been given Nyquil (acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine), she replied “not on purpose.” She told investigators she does not always use clean syringes. She also told investigators she knows Benadryl is not to be given to infants because “doctors have told her not to and so does the bottle.”

When deputies processed the scene, they found a bottle of ZzzQuil (Diphenhydramine) and a bottle of Children’s multi-symptom cold medicine (dextromethorphan) inside of the Idalou house.

Adam and Sarah are booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with manslaughter, and are being held on a $100,000 bond.

Adam Canales, 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after the death of their 2-month-old baby in July. (Lubbock County Detention Center)

