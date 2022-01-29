Quiet and warm weekend ahead, changes coming next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will return to above average for the weekend with highs in the 60s, despite cold overnight lows.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

A cold start to your Saturday but temperatures will quickly warm up for this afternoon. Highs for everyone in the upper 50s to mid-60s today. This will be accompanied by lots of sunshine and a bit of a breeze from the west around 10-15 mph. Despite a warm afternoon temperatures will still drop off quickly overnight with lows in the 20s again, a low of 24 degrees tonight in Lubbock. Of course a light breeze will make it feel even colder through the night.

Saturday forecast (KCBD)

The only change for Sunday afternoon will be an increase in cloud cover, but temps will still climb into the lower 60s. Winds will be similar with a breeze from the west.

Overnight Sunday into early Monday morning we have our first slim chance for some precipitation as an upper-level low will pass overhead. Very light rain is possible for the southern portion of the KCBD viewing area although most of us will stay dry.

Cold air returns (KCBD)

We will see another chance for some wintry precipitation Wednesday as our next blast of cold air moves in. Timing of this cold front looks to be around Tuesday, with our snow chances increasing Tuesday night into Wednesday. The coldest air of this front will settle in Wednesday night into Thursday night, with lows in the single digits and highs barely making it out of the 20s. So enjoy the nice, quiet weekend before we see more cold next week!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.