Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Title IX resources for victims of sexual misconduct at TTU

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The title nine office here at Texas Tech wants students to know...if you are a victim of sexual misconduct... help is available.

Title nine coordinator Kimberly Simon says... when a student reports an incident they are in full control of what comes next.

“The wheels don’t start turning until you give us the okay,” Simon says.

When a student reports an incident to Texas Tech’s Title IX office. they have a couple options. They can choose to pursuing supportive measures like counseling, academic assistance or getting out of a class that puts them in close contact with a suspect.

Alternately, they can demand a university investigation or end the process at any point.

Simon says every case is different... and must be handled with the students best interest in mind.

“It’s really important for the student to do what best for them in that moment,” Simon said. “So if you need a couple of days to sit with it and talk to a trusted friend before you want to talk to the University, that’s okay. Our policy is such that a student can come forward at any point in time whenever they’re ready to talk.” Simon went on to say, “If a student doesn’t want to talk to anyone in our office that’s also okay. We just want students to know they can talk to anyone on campus they feel comfortable with. Wherever they are in their journey that’s okay, and at any point in time that they decide they might like to involve the University there’s no time limit.”

The university claims it has been proactive in its efforts to stop incidents of sexual violence on campus.

All students are required to complete prevention education through the Risk Intervention and Safety Education, or RISE office before starting at Texas Tech.

In the end, Simon says one of the biggest goals is showing students help is available.

“We want students to do whatever is best for them to get the help that they need,” Simon said. “And to make sure that they know all the different ways they can do that.”

You can access those Tile IX resources here or use this QR code.

Title IX resources
Title IX resources(KCBD)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nguyen, Long Trieu, 21 Fedeli, Robert, 59 Garcia, Adam, 31 Velasquez, Timothy, 30
Four arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Teen charged after deadly shooting, tells police ‘it was a plain accident’
West Texas A&M professor Dr. Richard Kazmaier has been charged with wildlife trafficking.
West Texas A&M professor indicted for wildlife trafficking
Since September at the Kansas City Chiefs' home games, the 'Double T' can be seen on the ribbon...
Texas Tech gaining national recognition through partnership with Kansas City Chiefs
Casey Owens
Casey Owens pleads guilty to 2017 murder of Landon Terry

Latest News

Stained glass at Christ the King Cathedral in Lubbock, TX.
Webb pleads guilty to wire fraud, transferring $261K from Christ the King in Lubbock
Adam Canales, 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after...
Parents charged with manslaughter after infant dies from drug toxicity
New Tornado Siren installed near 100th St and University Ave
LP&L crews now installing tornado sirens in the City
Mayor Dan Pope says Lubbock’s economy is better off now than before the pandemic, at least in...
Mayor says Lubbock economy is better than before the pandemic