Lubbock police investigating death at Salvation Army shelter

Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army...
Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army shelter located at 1614 Avenue J.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army shelter located at 1614 Avenue J.

One person was taken to UMC and pronounced deceased.

Investigators say there is no ongoing public safety concern, but no further details have been released.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

