Lubbock police investigating death at Salvation Army shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army shelter located at 1614 Avenue J.

One person was taken to UMC and pronounced deceased.

Investigators say there is no ongoing public safety concern, but no further details have been released.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

