Nice again today with a chance for light rain tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Repeat of yesterday temperature-wise but this evening will bring some light, scattered rain to the South Plains.

Sunday forecast (KCBD)

Cold to start your Sunday morning but again warming up this afternoon. Temps will climb into the lower to mid 60s for this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and calm winds to start the day but cloud cover will increase this afternoon. An increase in clouds are due to an upper-level low pressure system moving over the South Plains which will bring us some very light rain this evening. Timing looks to be around 8 pm when scattered showers will spread across the southwestern portion of the KCBD viewing area. Overall expect light accumulations.

Rain chances tonight (KCBD)

Showers will linger into the early morning hours as temperatures cool into the upper 20s to lower 30s, a low of 32 degrees in Lubbock.

Warmer with more sunshine on Monday, highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and a light breeze from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

Changes arrive Tuesday as our next cold front moves into the area. The front will push through Tuesday bringing cloud cover, mild temps and breezy winds. Wednesday is our chance for some snowfall throughout the day continuing into early Thursday. Data and models right now are in good agreement that we can expect widespread accumulation across the South Plains, but it is too early to talk about numbers yet. We can also expect much cooler air and windy conditions to set in through Thursday. Highs in the lower 30s Wednesday and lower 20s on Thursday with overnight lows in the single digits. This cold, arctic air hangs around for Friday with slightly warmer temperatures by next weekend.

Snow chances Wednesday (KCBD)

Get outside and enjoy the nice weather today and tomorrow before cold and snow returns this week!

