Tech men remain undefeated at home, beating Mississippi State 76-50

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball home game win streak reached 13 Saturday evening after the Red Raiders knocked off Mississippi State 76-50.

The Red Raiders were without Terrence Shannon Jr. for the match-up but got out to a 10-4 start against the Bulldogs. After Miss State closed the gap in the first half tying the game at 12, Tech when on a run to extend their lead once again and head into the half leading by 15. In the second half, the Red Raiders ramped up their effort even more on the defensive end, while still dominating on the offensive end. Tech went on to score 39 points in the second half and force 10 of Mississippi State’s 22 turnovers.

Adonis Arms led the way for the Red Raiders with 16 points on (6-9) shooting to go along with seven assists. Kevin Obanor added 13 points, while Mylik Wilson poured in 12 points off the bench.

Next, Texas Tech will welcome former head coach, Chris Beard back to the United Supermarkets Arena as they host his Texas Longhorns team on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. The broadcast is set to air on ESPN 2.

