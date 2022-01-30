Warmer Sunday, chance of rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday is shaping up to be just as warm as Saturday, although, with a bit more cloud cover. We might actually see some rain showers. In the Central South Plains, we’re so dry that most of those showers will evaporate before reaching the ground, which might cause some isolated gusty winds. The Southern South Plains stands a chance of seeing some isolated pockets of measurable rain, but it won’t be a lot.

Monday will see temps in the upper 60s, but a weak cold front knocks temps back down to the 50s for Tuesday. Then the changes begin. An approaching storm system will bring us another chance of rain, snow, and/or freezing rain by Wednesday. Still too early to think about amounts, but current thinking is they’ll be light. It bears watching though and we’ll keep an eye on that because if things change, even just a little, it could affect amounts in a big way.

Perhaps the bigger story of this particular event will be what’s right behind this system. And that is perhaps the coldest/deepest air of the season. Now we’ve seen some single digits in the area this year, but we haven’t seen cold air have staying power. This blast of cold air arrives Wednesday night and could stick around into the weekend. It’s not uncommon for us to start to see deep, cold, Canadian air make its way south this time of year.

Beyond the next seven days, I definitely see the pattern continuing to be a little more active than it has been. Just personally hoping we get a good rain or snow event to put some moisture into the soil.

