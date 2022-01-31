Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial. The McMichaels have reportedly reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two of the men convicted of killing 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have reached a plea deal on hate crime charges.

Federal prosecutors negotiated the agreement with Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael.

They are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for Arbery’s murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting video of the murder, was not mentioned in the deal.

An attorney for Arbery’s mother says the family is “devastated” by the agreement.

The lawyer called it a “back room deal” and vowed to oppose it when it goes to the court for consideration Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army...
Suspect in custody, charged with aggravated assault after death at Salvation Army shelter
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Stephanie Lowery (Source: Bailey County Jail)
Former student suing Muleshoe ISD, accusing them of ignoring sexual misconduct
Adam Canales, 31, and Sarah Canales, 21, have been arrested and charged with manslaughter after...
Parents charged with manslaughter after infant dies from drug toxicity
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

Latest News

Pet of the Day 1.31
Pet of the Day 1.31
Daybreak Today 6am 1.31
Daybreak Today 6am 1.31
KCBD Daybreak Today - 11/15/2021
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes