Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

3 Lubbock children reported missing on National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website

Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Lubbock children have been missing since Friday, January 28, 2022. This is according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

The three children range in age from 4 to 7.

Noah Arriola, 7, is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4′ tall and weighs 90 pounds.

Isaiah Sanchez, 6, is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3′ 5″ and weighs 50 pounds.

Lazae Castilleja, 4, is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3′ and weighs 40 pounds.

The three boys may be in the company of their parents.

If you find them or see them, you are urged to not approach them or their companions and call law enforcement immediately.

You can call 9-1-1, the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2865 or 1-800-843-5678.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army...
Suspect in custody, charged with aggravated assault after death at Salvation Army shelter
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Stephanie Lowery (Source: Bailey County Jail)
Former student suing Muleshoe ISD, accusing them of ignoring sexual misconduct
No Red Raider in Super Bowl for first time in 13 years
7-day forecast
Snow, bitter cold ahead for the workweek

Latest News

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash while on duty
City of Lubbock
Lubbock Animal Shelter Field Operations to implement Winter hours
Victor Test, M.D. DIVISION CHIEF PULMONARY/ CRITICAL CARE, PROFESSOR
Lubbock physician honored with Medal of Valor from AMA
The Red Raiders (16-5) had jumped from No. 18 to No. 13 in last week's rankings and have now...
Red Raiders move to No. 14 in national rankings