Baseball America names Jung Preseason All-American

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech’s Jace Jung has been voted to Baseball America’s 2022 Preseason First Team All-America team, the organization announced on Monday. BA prides itself in being unique in that its Preseason All-America teams are voted on by Major League Baseball scouting directors.

Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its Preseason All-America team, asking that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Nine of the 14 college players drafted in the first round in 2021 were voted as Preseason All-Americans. In all, 20 of the 42 2021 Preseason All-Americans were drafted in the top 100 picks.

Last week, Jung was voted the Big 12 Conference Preseason Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Baseball America received votes from 14 major league organizations. For more information from BA, visit BaseballAmerica.com.

First Team

C: Daniel Susac, Arizona

1B: Jacob Berry, LSU

2B: Jace Jung, Texas Tech

3B: Peyton Graham, Oklahoma

SS: Brooks Lee, Cal Poly

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech

OF: Chase DeLauter, James Madison

SP: Hunter Barco, Florida

SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP: Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

SP: Carson Whisenhunt, East Carolina

RP: Carson Palmquist, Miami

UTL: Zach Neto, Campbell

Second Team

C: Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Cade Doughty, LSU

SS: Jordan Sprinkle, UC Santa Barbara

OF: Dylan Beavers, California

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Brock Jones, Stanford

SP: Cooper Hjerpe, Oregon State

SP: Bryce Hubbart, Florida State

SP: Victor Mederos, Oklahoma State

SP: Parker Messick, Florida State

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

UTL: Caden Grice, Clemson

Third Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas

2B: Sean McLain, Arizona State

3B: Brock Wilken, Wake Forest

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Mississippi

OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Sterlin Thompson, Florida

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

SP: Max Rajcic, UCLA

SP: Drew Thorpe, Cal Poly

SP: Jaxon Wiggins, Arkansas

RP: Eric Adler, Wake Forest

UTL: Paul Skenes, Air Force

