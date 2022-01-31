Baseball America names Jung Preseason All-American
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech’s Jace Jung has been voted to Baseball America’s 2022 Preseason First Team All-America team, the organization announced on Monday. BA prides itself in being unique in that its Preseason All-America teams are voted on by Major League Baseball scouting directors.
Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its Preseason All-America team, asking that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential. Nine of the 14 college players drafted in the first round in 2021 were voted as Preseason All-Americans. In all, 20 of the 42 2021 Preseason All-Americans were drafted in the top 100 picks.
Last week, Jung was voted the Big 12 Conference Preseason Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Baseball America received votes from 14 major league organizations. For more information from BA, visit BaseballAmerica.com.
First Team
C: Daniel Susac, Arizona
1B: Jacob Berry, LSU
2B: Jace Jung, Texas Tech
3B: Peyton Graham, Oklahoma
SS: Brooks Lee, Cal Poly
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Gavin Cross, Virginia Tech
OF: Chase DeLauter, James Madison
SP: Hunter Barco, Florida
SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State
SP: Blade Tidwell, Tennessee
SP: Carson Whisenhunt, East Carolina
RP: Carson Palmquist, Miami
UTL: Zach Neto, Campbell
Second Team
C: Kevin Parada, Georgia Tech
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Cade Doughty, LSU
SS: Jordan Sprinkle, UC Santa Barbara
OF: Dylan Beavers, California
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Brock Jones, Stanford
SP: Cooper Hjerpe, Oregon State
SP: Bryce Hubbart, Florida State
SP: Victor Mederos, Oklahoma State
SP: Parker Messick, Florida State
RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt
UTL: Caden Grice, Clemson
Third Team
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Peyton Stovall, Arkansas
2B: Sean McLain, Arizona State
3B: Brock Wilken, Wake Forest
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Mississippi
OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
OF: Sterlin Thompson, Florida
SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia
SP: Max Rajcic, UCLA
SP: Drew Thorpe, Cal Poly
SP: Jaxon Wiggins, Arkansas
RP: Eric Adler, Wake Forest
UTL: Paul Skenes, Air Force
