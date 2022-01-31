Chase Head announces run for District 5 council seat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chase Head, a Lubbock businessman, announced his campaign for city council on Sunday afternoon.

He is seeking the District 5 seat currently occupied by Randy Christian.

Head is a graduate of Texas Tech. He works for BASF and for his own real estate company.

Head says this experience will help him manage budgets and understand the growth of the city.

“There’s things in Lubbock, such as public safety, that we need to work on,” Head said. “There’s things like infrastructure that we have to stay ahead of the curve on, and I think there’s areas that we just have to do better now. I love Lubbock. I love the way the city’s grown, but we have to say ahead of that growth.”

District 5 encompasses southwest Lubbock. Incumbent Randy Christian has announced on social media that he will seek another four-year term.

Early voting in this election begins April 25. Election Day is May 7. The last day to register to vote is April 7.

