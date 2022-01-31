Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Suspect in custody, charged with aggravated assault after death at Salvation Army shelter
- Lubbock police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Sergio Sigala
- Police say Sigala and 36-year-old Devin Dunlap argued and Dunlap struck Sigala, causing serious injuries.
- Dunlap was arrested and charged with aggravated assault
Primary Registration Deadline
- Last day to register to vote for March 1st Primary
- You can register at the County Elections Office at 13th and Crickets Avenue
TTU students camping outside USA
- Waiting in line for UT Basketball game tomorrow night
- Also the return of former Head Coach Chris Beard
- Tip-off set for 8 p.m.
Thousands dig out from Nor’easter Storm
- Storm barreled up the eastern coast with heavy snow and winds
- Thousands still without power
- Freezing temperatures remain in the region
