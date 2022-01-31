Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
By Bobby Benally
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Suspect in custody, charged with aggravated assault after death at Salvation Army shelter

  • Lubbock police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Sergio Sigala
  • Police say Sigala and 36-year-old Devin Dunlap argued and Dunlap struck Sigala, causing serious injuries.
  • Dunlap was arrested and charged with aggravated assault

Primary Registration Deadline

  • Last day to register to vote for March 1st Primary
  • You can register at the County Elections Office at 13th and Crickets Avenue

TTU students camping outside USA

  • Waiting in line for UT Basketball game tomorrow night
  • Also the return of former Head Coach Chris Beard
  • Tip-off set for 8 p.m.

Thousands dig out from Nor’easter Storm

  • Storm barreled up the eastern coast with heavy snow and winds
  • Thousands still without power
  • Freezing temperatures remain in the region

