Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Suspect in custody, charged with aggravated assault after death at Salvation Army shelter

Lubbock police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Sergio Sigala

Police say Sigala and 36-year-old Devin Dunlap argued and Dunlap struck Sigala, causing serious injuries.

Dunlap was arrested and charged with aggravated assault

Primary Registration Deadline

Last day to register to vote for March 1st Primary

You can register at the County Elections Office at 13th and Crickets Avenue

TTU students camping outside USA

Waiting in line for UT Basketball game tomorrow night

Also the return of former Head Coach Chris Beard

Tip-off set for 8 p.m.

Thousands dig out from Nor’easter Storm

Storm barreled up the eastern coast with heavy snow and winds

Thousands still without power

Freezing temperatures remain in the region

