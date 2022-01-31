Enjoy the calm before the storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Relatively calm weather closes out January, but our most potent winter storm yet this winter is on the way. February begins with a reminder we are still in the midst of winter.

The last afternoon of January will be sunny, just slightly breezy, and relatively warm. Temps will peak about ten degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

This last day of the month will be sunny and relatively warm. That’s relative to the season. Temperatures today will peak about ten degrees above the average for the date. Highs will range from the mid-60s to near 70 degrees. A slight breeze will develop this afternoon, from the southwest at about 10 to 12 mph.

The last night of the month, too, will be relatively mild. Under a mostly clear sky temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s. That’s about five degrees above the average.

The last night of the month, too, will be relatively mild. Mostly fair, slightly breezy, with lows about five degrees above average. (KCBD First Alert)

Change begins as the new month begins.

A cold front will move south through the area tomorrow morning. Our sky will go from mostly fair in the early morning to cloudy in the late afternoon. Highs for the day are likely early to mid-afternoon, ranging from the upper 40s in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 60s in the far southeastern viewing area.

A light wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning. At the start, any showers will be very light. There may be, however, slick areas.

The wintry mix is expected to change to all snow relatively quickly. Snow becomes likely by late in the day and may become heavy. I expect accumulating snow, especially Wednesday night.

Snowy and very cold Wednesday and Thursday. See the accompanying story for more details. (KCBD First Alert)

Currently, as of Monday morning, the expected pattern supports snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches. The greater amounts will be in the northern viewing area and the lesser amounts in the southern.

Dangerous road conditions may develop Wednesday and persist into Friday morning.

Extreme cold, by West Texas standards, will envelop the area. Take a look at the temperatures in my 7-Day Forecast here on the KCBD Weather Page (after closing this story).

Wind chills in the Lubbock area will range from 5 above to ten below Wednesday night; from 5 below to 15 below Thursday morning and again Thursday night; from near zero to 15 below Friday morning.

Today is the time to prepare for an extended period of extreme cold and accumulating snow. It is possible hazardous travel conditions may persist through Friday morning.

Keep up with the latest - including current conditions and forecast temperatures and snow chances - right here on our Weather Page. You can also keep up while on the go with our free KCBD Weather App for your mobile device. Search for it in your play/app store.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.