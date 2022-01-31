ERCOT continues to monitor winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of the winter storm, Ercot is keeping a close eye on weather conditions expected later this week.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly after a system brings snow and ice from the Panhandle to parts of North and Central Texas.

The grid operator says it is coordinating with power companies and state emergency managers in an effort to avoid any problems like those that were seen last February.

