Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers

In their last match-up against Abilene High, the Tigers beat the Eagles 80-30 to improve to...
In their last match-up against Abilene High, the Tigers beat the Eagles 80-30 to improve to (26-2) overall and (8-0) in district play.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the fourth KCBD Hoop Madness Team of the Week for the 2022 season.

In their last match-up against Abilene High, the Tigers beat the Eagles 80-30 to improve to (26-2) overall and (8-0) in district play. Before the game, Head Coach Paul Page was awarded a plaque for winning his 400th career game.

The Tigers credit a lot of their early success to their effort on the defensive end and their ability to force turnovers in their full-court press.

Next, Frenship will travel to Odessa to take on the Bronchos Friday night.

