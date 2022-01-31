Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash while on duty

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy died in a car crash while responding to another scene.

Deputy Lorin Readmond, 41, was called to assist another deputy Saturday afternoon. She was on route to the scene when she was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on State Highway 302 in Mentone. Readmond was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Readmond’s body was brought to the Miller Mortuary in Lubbock yesterday. Her body will be transported back to Loving County with a full procession Monday afternoon.

Deputy Readmond had been with the Loving County Sheriff’s Office since April 2019. She previously served as a Chief Petty Officer and Intelligence Officer in the United States Navy Reserve from 2005 to 2018.

The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

