LPD investigates Salvation Army death

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department responded to a call yesterday before 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army shelter on Avenue J and arrested a man after he allegedly killed someone during a fight.

Investigators believe 36-year old Devin Dunlap hit 52-year old Sergio Sigala, seriously injuring him. He later died at the hospital.

Police arrested Dunlap for aggravated assault.

Dunlap is at the Lubbock County Detention Center. A judge has not set his bond yet.

