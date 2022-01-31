LPD investigates Salvation Army death
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department responded to a call yesterday before 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army shelter on Avenue J and arrested a man after he allegedly killed someone during a fight.
Investigators believe 36-year old Devin Dunlap hit 52-year old Sergio Sigala, seriously injuring him. He later died at the hospital.
Police arrested Dunlap for aggravated assault.
Dunlap is at the Lubbock County Detention Center. A judge has not set his bond yet.
