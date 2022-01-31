Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Animal Shelter Field Operations to implement Winter hours

City of Lubbock
City of Lubbock(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Animal Services Field Operations will implement winter hours of operation beginning Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Field Operations will respond to all calls for service between the hours of 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. Field Operations will run an emergency-only schedule from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. 

For needed response, please contact Field Operations at 806-775-3357, day or night.

If prompted, please leave a detailed voice message, and your call will be returned.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army...
Suspect in custody, charged with aggravated assault after death at Salvation Army shelter
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Stephanie Lowery (Source: Bailey County Jail)
Former student suing Muleshoe ISD, accusing them of ignoring sexual misconduct
No Red Raider in Super Bowl for first time in 13 years
7-day forecast
Snow, bitter cold ahead for the workweek

Latest News

Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash while on duty
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
3 Lubbock children reported missing on National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website
Victor Test, M.D. DIVISION CHIEF PULMONARY/ CRITICAL CARE, PROFESSOR
Lubbock physician honored with Medal of Valor from AMA
The Red Raiders (16-5) had jumped from No. 18 to No. 13 in last week's rankings and have now...
Red Raiders move to No. 14 in national rankings