Lubbock Animal Shelter Field Operations to implement Winter hours
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Animal Services Field Operations will implement winter hours of operation beginning Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Field Operations will respond to all calls for service between the hours of 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. Field Operations will run an emergency-only schedule from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.
For needed response, please contact Field Operations at 806-775-3357, day or night.
If prompted, please leave a detailed voice message, and your call will be returned.
