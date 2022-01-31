Lubbock Animal Shelter Field Operations to implement Winter hours

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Animal Services Field Operations will implement winter hours of operation beginning Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Field Operations will respond to all calls for service between the hours of 6 a.m. - 12 a.m. Field Operations will run an emergency-only schedule from 12 a.m. - 6 a.m.

For needed response, please contact Field Operations at 806-775-3357, day or night.

If prompted, please leave a detailed voice message, and your call will be returned.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.