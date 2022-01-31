Lubbock physician honored with Medal of Valor from AMA

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The American Medical Association (AMA) honored Lubbock, Texas, critical care specialist Victor J. Test, MD, with the AMA Medal of Valor for his work on behalf of patients and his community in the COVID-19 epidemic. The award recognizes physicians who demonstrate courage under extraordinary circumstances in non-wartime situations.

“It is an honor to present Dr. Test with the Medal of Valor for his heroic efforts to serve his community during this pandemic,” said AMA President Gerald E. Harmon, MD. “Resources can be scarce in West Texas, particularly during a pandemic, and Dr. Test set out to help fix that. He personally searched for, found, and purchased personal protective equipment (PPE) to supply the critical care faculty and fellows at the Texas Tech University hospital where he teaches and practices. During an incredibly challenging period for all physicians and across our health care system, Dr. Test stepped up and performed bravely and valiantly, protecting his colleagues and patients.”

In addition, to securing PPE, Dr. Test built plexiglass and PVC chambers for the physicians and nursing staff caring for COVID-19 patients. He set up a COVID-19 unit in the hospital’s medical intensive care unit and developed all protocols for its use, taking on extra duties and shifts so other faculty with families could be home.

Dr. Test also served as a principal investigator in a Mayo Clinic-led study of convalescent serum therapy in COVID-19 patients. And he helped with securing ventilators and other respiratory equipment for the state stockpile. Dr. Test took calls 24/7 for patients not only in the Lubbock area but also for the entire West Texas region. He personally called each hospital patient’s family each evening with updates.

“Physicians, nurses, residents, and patients witnessed his unflagging kindness, ingenuity, generosity, and caring. He belongs in the pantheon of health care heroes of this pandemic,” Dr. Harmon said.

The AMA presented the AMA Medal of Valor to Dr. Test during the 2022 Texas Medical Association Winter Conference.

