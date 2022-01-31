Local Listings
Lubbock Temporary Help Services holding hiring event Tuesday, Wednesday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Temporary Help Services will be holding a hiring event on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, Feb. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the MCM Eleganté Hotel and Suites, 801 Avenue Q.

They are hiring for all food service positions, cashiers and custodial workers for Texas Tech University. They ask that you bring two forms of identification. Anyone hired must pass a background check and drug test.

They say they are paying $13 per hour with a $100 sign-on bonus. Applicants will be interviewed and hired on-site.

