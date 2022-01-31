Local Listings
No Red Raider in Super Bowl for first time in 13 years

By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in 13 years, a Red Raider won’t be playing in the Super Bowl.

Red Raider Patrick Mahomes missed out on reaching the Super Bowl for the third straight year, snapping a 12-year streak of a Texas Tech Red Raider being involved in the big game.

Cincinnati will take on the LA Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

This 12-year Red Raider run to the Super Bowl was the longest streak in school history for Texas Tech.

Mahomes is one of 27 Red Raiders to play in the Super Bowl, a history that dates back to Super Bowl 1.

While the streak ends, here’s the Texas Tech football players to be in the Super Bowl in the past 12 seasons:

2010 Keyunta Dawson – Colts

2011 Graham Harrell – Packers

2012 Wes Welker – Patriots

2013 Michael Crabtree – 49ers

2013 Darcel McBath – 49ers

2014 Wes Welker – Broncos

2014 Louis Vasquez – Broncos

2014 Manny Ramirez – Broncos

2015 Danny Amendola – Patriots

2016 Louis Vasquez – Broncos

2017 Danny Amendola – Patriots

2017 LaAdrian Waddle – Patriots

2018 Danny Amendola – Patriots

2018 LaAdrian Waddle – Patriots

2019 LaAdrian Waddle – Patriots

2020 Patrick Mahomes-Kansas City

2021 Patrick Mahomes-Kansas City

We will see what 2023 holds for Red Raider players in the NFL.

