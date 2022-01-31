Noon Notebook: Spirit Ranch Valentine’s Shopping and Social Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spirit Ranch is hosting an early Valentine’s Day shopping and social event this Sunday.

The event will bring together local businesses, vendors and entertainers, including a car show and food trucks.

Sherie Kirven, the event’s organizer, said they hold these events to bring awareness to local businesses.

“We like to bring entertainment and fun to the Lubbock community and help those local businesses get their products out and let the Lubbock community know – you don’t have to go to Amazon, come to us and shop local,” Kirven said.

The event will take place Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is free to the public.

There are still spots available for vendors for the Valentine’s event. To participate, reach out to Spirit Ranch or Sherie Kirven on Facebook.

Spirit Ranch is located at 701 Regis St.

