Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Noon Notebook: Spirit Ranch Valentine’s Shopping and Social Event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spirit Ranch is hosting an early Valentine’s Day shopping and social event this Sunday.

The event will bring together local businesses, vendors and entertainers, including a car show and food trucks.

Sherie Kirven, the event’s organizer, said they hold these events to bring awareness to local businesses.

“We like to bring entertainment and fun to the Lubbock community and help those local businesses get their products out and let the Lubbock community know – you don’t have to go to Amazon, come to us and shop local,” Kirven said.

The event will take place Sunday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is free to the public.

There are still spots available for vendors for the Valentine’s event. To participate, reach out to Spirit Ranch or Sherie Kirven on Facebook.

Spirit Ranch is located at 701 Regis St.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army...
Suspect in custody, charged with aggravated assault after death at Salvation Army shelter
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Stephanie Lowery (Source: Bailey County Jail)
Former student suing Muleshoe ISD, accusing them of ignoring sexual misconduct
No Red Raider in Super Bowl for first time in 13 years
7-day forecast
Snow, bitter cold ahead for the workweek

Latest News

Mark Adams talks Texas Tech-UT matchup
WATCH: Mark Adams talks UT-Texas Tech matchup
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
WATCH: Procession through Lubbock for Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash
Loving deputy procession thru Lubbock
Loving deputy procession thru Lubbock
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
3 Lubbock children reported missing on National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website