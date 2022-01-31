Red Raiders move to No. 14 in national rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech moved back one spot to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll on Monday while Texas reemerged at No. 23 to set up a top-25 matchup at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders (16-5) had jumped from No. 18 to No. 13 in last week’s rankings and have now been ranked for eight straight weeks following being unranked in the preseason poll and for the first five polls of the season. Tech entered the rankings at No. 25 on December 13 and was ranked No. 25 for four straight weeks before moving up to No. 19 and No. 18.

Auburn (20-1) remained at No. 1 in this week’s rankings, while No. 2 Gonzaga (17-2), No. 3 UCLA (16-2), No. 4 Purdue (18-3) and No. 5 Kentucky (17-4) round out the top-5 in the Week 13 release. The Big 12 is also represented by No. 8 Baylor (18-3), No. 10 Kansas (17-3) and No. 20 Iowa State (16-5).

Texas Tech comes into the matchup against the No. 23 Longhorns with a 4-3 record against ranked opponents this season, earning wins over No. 13 Tennessee (Dec. 7), No. 6 Kansas (Jan. 8), No. 1 Baylor (Jan. 11) and No. 15 Iowa State (Jan. 18). The losses came against No. 5 Gonzaga (Dec. 18) and No. 11 Iowa State (Jan. 5) and No. 5 Kansas (Jan. 24). Tech is currently 2-0 against ranked opponents at home this season with the wins over Kansas and Iowa State.

The Red Raiders come into this week leading the Big 12 by holding opponents to just 38.3 percent shooting which ranks 14th nationally and are 17th in the country with teams averaging just 60.3 points per game. Only three opponents have scored of 70 points all season against the Tech defense which is currently third in the Kenpom.com defensive efficiency rating. Mississippi State was the 10th opponent held under 60 points this season and the 26-point win pushed Tech’s margin of victory to 14.5 which is 14th nationally. Offensively, Tech had its best shooting performance of the season at 61.7 percent and is now at 47.6 percent for the season which ranks fourth in the conference and 31st nationally.

