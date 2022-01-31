Snow, bitter cold ahead for the workweek

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - January ends on a nice note while February begins messy with snow and arctic cold air behind the coming cold front.

7-day forecast (KCBD)

One more nice day ahead of us to begin the workweek. We will wake up Monday with mild temps in the 30s to lower 40s. Skies will begin to clear and any lingering showers from overnight will clear out. Temps will climb into the 60s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze from the southwest.

Mild overnight Monday, with low temps similar to tonight in the 30s with partly cloudy skies and calm winds.

A couple of changes Tuesday as that cold front begins to move in. Expect a stronger breeze around 15-20 mph coming in from the north as well as an increase in cloud cover. Both of these factors will keep temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Monday with highs in the 50s.

Our precipitation chances begin Wednesday morning and will likely start out as a wintry mix. As colder air filters in, precipitation will quickly change over to snow. Right now it looks like snow will fall off and on throughout the day Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with accumulation totals up to three inches possible across the South Plains. Higher totals are possible to the north of the KCBD viewing area.

The cold front will usher in arctic air, leaving our daytime high temps in the 20s and 30s from Wednesday through Friday, with overnight lows in the single digits. With a strong breeze from the north around 20-25 mph, it will feel anywhere from zero degrees to 15 below during the nighttime hours. Now is the time to prepare for accumulating snow and temperatures below freezing for multiple days. More updates to come as more data comes in the coming days. A lot can still change so stay up to date with those changes on the free KCBD weather app.

Wednesday just so happens to be Groundhog Day and if Punxsutawney Phil was in Lubbock, he would assume winter is not quite over as it’ll be cold and likely snowing! Enjoy the nice weather Monday before it’s gone.

