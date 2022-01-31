WATCH: Mark Adams talks UT-Texas Tech matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams is holding a news conference Monday afternoon, one day before the Texas Longhorns travel to Lubbock in the season’s most highly-anticipated matchup.

Tuesday’s game between the Red Raiders and the Longhorns will be a Top-25 matchup. This week’s AP Top 25 poll put Texas Tech at No. 14 and UT at No. 23.

Tuesday will also see the return of former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard, who left the Red Raiders last spring to coach at his alma mater. The move sparked backlash and bad blood from many fans and members of the Texas Tech community.

The Top-25 matchup at home against Texas Tech’s arguably biggest rival has led to massive excitement ahead of Tuesday’s game. Hundreds of Tech students have been camping out in front of the United Supermarkets Arena since the final minutes of Saturday’s game against Mississippi State. The makeshift tent city, affectionately dubbed “Raiderville,” has raised over $10,000 from Tech staff, alumni and fans for supplies, including food, blankets and heaters. The basketball team and new head football coach Joey McGuire have made appearances and provided meals for the dedicated students.

Tip-off for the Texas Tech-UT game is Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

TTU Coach Mark Adams media availability TTU Coach Mark Adams talks to the media a day before the Red Raiders play UT.

