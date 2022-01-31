Local Listings
YMCA presents 13th Annual Father & Daughter dance

Get Your Tickets Before It's Too Late!
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Sunday, February 6th, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., the YMCA of Lubbock will host the 13th Annual Father-Daughter dance.

The Father-Daughter dance is an annual event held in February that highlights the special bond between fathers and daughters. This event gives daughters an opportunity to feel like Cinderella and create great childhood memories. There will be dancing, cookies, punch, and a chocolate fountain!

Tickets are on sale right now, you can purchase yours by clicking here.

One pair of tickets (2) are being sold for $30 and additional girl tickets are $10 apiece.

No physical tickets will be issued - when you purchase tickets, your name will be added to the list and you can check in at the event with your name.

Registration closes on Saturday, February 5.

The YMCA is located at 6501 University Avenue.

