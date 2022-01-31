Zero tolerance from game officials for fan interference with court during TTU vs. UT game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The energy and excitement for Tuesday night’s matchup of Red Raider Basketball and the University of Texas is palpable but officials are asking fans to refrain from doing anything that could jeopardize the game.

“There’s going to be a zero-tolerance policy from the officials about things on the floor,” TTU Associate Director of Athletics Robert Giovannetti said. “What you don’t want to do, if you look at any of the games we’ve had this year, we’ve had a lot of really close games. You don’t want two free throws, four free throws, those can make a difference. They can tip the scales and what you don’t want to do is be a part of that.”

Fan interference could result in technical fouls for the Red Raiders.

The United Supermarkets Arena, with a capacity of around 15,000, is expected to be full Tuesday. Texas Tech Athletics is welcoming the turnout of fans who help make it challenging for the Longhorns to return to Austin with a win.

“We’ve had great crowds all year,” Giovannetti said. “We’ve had the best fans in the country. This place, the Red Raiders have been undefeated this year at home. This is a tough place to play. We expect that to continue. We expect our fans make this is a very difficult place for any opponent to come and play. What you want to do is just use your best judgment.”

Texas Tech Athletics has said there will be more law enforcement on the arena grounds on game day and more security from both universities.

“You’re not part of the game,” Giovannetti said. “The guys on the floor are part of the game. Just do your part, sit in your seat, be loud and just have fun.”

Doors for fans will open at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off time at 8 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and remember the clear bag policy and cashless experience.

“A game like this, there’s gonna be a lot of interest,” Giovannetti said. “Just be prepared for traffic, slowdowns, parking, those type things. Come early, be loud, be energetic, and don’t do anything that could help the other team. You want to come here and help the Red Raiders, not help the other team.”

