14th ranked Red Raiders host #23 Texas

With Tuesday, February 1st highly anticipated matchup between Texas Tech and Texas at the...
With Tuesday, February 1st highly anticipated matchup between Texas Tech and Texas at the United Supermarkets Arena having been sold out for over a month, the Texas Tech Athletic Ticket Office would like to issue some reminders and cautions regarding tickets for the game.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s an emotional night as Chris Beard brings the 23rd ranked Texas Longhorns to Lubbock to face the 14th ranked Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Beard coached the Red Raiders the previous five years with great success including a trip to the 2019 National Championship game.

Beard left to head to rival Texas leaving some fans hurt and disappointed.

Mark Adams has taken over the Red Raiders and they come into this game 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12.

Texas has the exact same records so it’s a massive game.

The Red Raiders are undefeated at home in the USA this season.

