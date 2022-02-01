14th ranked Red Raiders host #23 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s an emotional night as Chris Beard brings the 23rd ranked Texas Longhorns to Lubbock to face the 14th ranked Red Raiders at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Beard coached the Red Raiders the previous five years with great success including a trip to the 2019 National Championship game.

Beard left to head to rival Texas leaving some fans hurt and disappointed.

Mark Adams has taken over the Red Raiders and they come into this game 16-5 overall and 5-3 in the Big 12.

Texas has the exact same records so it’s a massive game.

The Red Raiders are undefeated at home in the USA this season.

