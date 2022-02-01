“Blippi The Musical” is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After over 100 performances and multiple sold-out shows, Blippi The Musical announced it will resume its North American Tour with a special stop in Lubbock.

YouTube sensation Blippi will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall on Saturday, May 9, 2022, at 6:00 P.M.

Blippi The Musical will bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza full of fun, dancing, singing, and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Children across the world have taken to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. Kids will continue to learn about the world that surrounds them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

Blippi has become a global sensation with over 14 million YouTube subscribers and more than 300,000 views per month. Blippi is also available on the largest streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media, and Kidoodle.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, February 4 at 10:00 A.M. with a price range between $25 and $65 plus taxes and fees.

For meet and greet packages, ticket information, tour dates, and more, you may click on their website here.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For Blippi The Musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.