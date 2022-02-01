Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech boosts security for Texas game

Students and fans are warned to be respectful or face the consequences

Doors for the big game open at 6:30 p.m. tonight

Students have been camping out since Saturday night: Texas Tech students camp out for face-off with Texas, former head coach

ERCOT keeping an eye on winter weather

ERCOT says it is preparing for the winter storm expected to arrive Wednesday

The agency is coordinating power companies and emergency managers to prevent a repeat of last February’s deadly disaster

Read more here: ERCOT continues to monitor winter weather

Three missing Lubbock children found safe

Lazae Castillea, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola have been found safe

The three children had missing since Friday, Jan. 28.

More details here: FOUND: 3 Lubbock children reported missing on National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.