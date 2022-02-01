Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech boosts security for Texas game

ERCOT keeping an eye on winter weather

  • ERCOT says it is preparing for the winter storm expected to arrive Wednesday
  • The agency is coordinating power companies and emergency managers to prevent a repeat of last February’s deadly disaster
  • Read more here: ERCOT continues to monitor winter weather

Three missing Lubbock children found safe

