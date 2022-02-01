FIRST ALERT: Significant winter weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes. The changes include extreme cold, by West Texas standards, and wintry precipitation. Hazardous road conditions are expected to develop.

You may notice relatively minor changes today. Persistent high clouds will continue to stream overhead which will result in a little less sunshine. A cold front is moving south through the area which will lead to a slightly cooler afternoon.

Persistent high clouds will continue to stream overhead, resulting in a little less sunshine. A cold front is moving south through the area, leading to a slightly cooler afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak about five degrees within the average for February 1, ranging from near 50 degrees in the far northwestern KCBD viewing area to the mid-60s in the far southeastern viewing area.

Much colder air will begin flowing into the South Plains area over the next 48 hours.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Low temperatures will be in the 20s across nearly all the viewing area. The exception is the southeastern viewing area with lows near to just below freezing. Lubbock area wind chills will be in the teens tomorrow morning.

A light wintry mix is possible Wednesday morning. This may include rain/drizzle, freezing rain/drizzle, sleet, and flurries. There may be a lull in precipitation late morning through the afternoon.

At the start, any showers will be very light. There may be, however, slick areas. Travel disruptions are possible as early as tomorrow morning and are likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

Wednesday is going to be cold with little movement in temperature from morning lows to afternoon highs. Highs for the day will occur just after midnight (tonight). Afternoon peak temperatures will range from the mid-20s northwest to mid-30s southeast.

The benefit of the models is the agreement there will be measurable snow, and the potential to disrupt travel. More on the potential snowfall in the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

Snow is likely late Wednesday, especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snowfall may be moderate to heavy at times. I expect accumulating snow and disruptions to travel Wednesday night and Thursday.

Snowfall amounts, based on new data today, are likely to range from one to three inches across the KCBD viewing area. Lesser amounts in the south, greater in the north. Some spots in the northwestern viewing area may pick up three to five inches by midday Thursday.

The time to prepare for the coming winter weather is now.

I’ll be adding to this story through the morning. Please check back when you can.

