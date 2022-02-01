GoFundMe set up to replace stolen pickup used to haul flags for Patriot Guard Riders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Patriot Guard Riders are hoping the Lubbock community will help them locate a stolen pickup. The truck belongs to Ride Captain Willie Buckingham.

On Monday night, Buckingham’s pickup was stolen from his house. The pickup is used to tow the Patriot Guard Rider’s flag trailer. They use the flags at veteran and first responder funerals.

Last year, the group was able to honor almost 200 veterans. The pickup was used at more than half of those missions.

Members of the group hope the Lubbock community will help be on the lookout for the pickup. It is a silver and green Dodge Ram, extended cab. It has damage on the driver’s side of the bed. There is a logo on the driver’s side of the pickup.

Members tell KCBD the truck did not have full coverage insurance, so it will not be replaced.

If the pickup is found, there is no guarantee it will still be in working order.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise money for Buckingham to buy a new-to-him pickup. Any remaining money donated will be used by local veterans groups, according to a member.

If you see the pickup, you’re urged to call the Lubbock Police Department.

