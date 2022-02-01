Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Monday, Jan. 31

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 1/25/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 1/25/2022
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Hoop Madness scores for Monday night:

Girls

Lubbock Christian 67 Trinity Christian 36

Whiteface 67 Dawson 4

Jayton 45 Guthrie 21

Southcrest Christian 53 All Saints 39

Meadow 34 Wellman-Union 16

Boys

Jayton 52 Guthrie 51 OT/F

Trinity Christian 77 Lubbock Christian 48

Whitharral 68 Loop 18

All Saints 79 Southcrest Christian 56

Meadow 58 Wellman-Union 30

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a death that happened Sunday afternoon at the Salvation Army...
Suspect in custody, charged with aggravated assault after death at Salvation Army shelter
Snowy and very cold Wednesday and Thursday. See the accompanying story for more details.
Enjoy the calm before the storm
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
3 Lubbock children reported missing on National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
WATCH: Procession through Lubbock for Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash

Latest News

In their last match-up against Abilene High, the Tigers beat the Eagles 80-30 to improve to...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Boys 1/28/2022
Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Friday, Jan. 28
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 1/28/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Boys 1/28/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Boys 1/28/2022