Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Monday, Jan. 31
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Hoop Madness scores for Monday night:
Girls
Lubbock Christian 67 Trinity Christian 36
Whiteface 67 Dawson 4
Jayton 45 Guthrie 21
Southcrest Christian 53 All Saints 39
Meadow 34 Wellman-Union 16
Boys
Jayton 52 Guthrie 51 OT/F
Trinity Christian 77 Lubbock Christian 48
Whitharral 68 Loop 18
All Saints 79 Southcrest Christian 56
Meadow 58 Wellman-Union 30
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.