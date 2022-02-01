Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bobby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a lab-pit mix.

Staff says he’s a sweet guy and he loves to play. He plays in both the rough and rowdy and gentle and dainty play groups. So Bobby gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Harley

