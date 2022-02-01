Local Listings
One Class at a Time: Meadow High School teacher, Lubbock Meals on Wheels awarded $500

Nettie Ticer is presented a $500 check from Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.
Nettie Ticer is presented a $500 check from Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.(Source: KCBD)
By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - Meadow High School teacher Nettie Ticer is the fifth 2021-2022 recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

“I feel blessed,” Ticer told KCBD. “It’s such an honor. It was actually a total surprise. I’ve been teaching for 35 years and this is the first time something big like this has happened.”

Ticer has spent her 35-year career teaching English and theater at Meadow ISD.

“I enjoy what I do,” Ticer said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else and so it’s nice to be recognized for that.”

Ticer has seen her students return to Meadow as fellow educators and go on to similar successful accomplishments.

“I’ve taught everything from doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, businessmen,” Ticer said. “The reason I like being at Meadow is I like watching what happens to those people once they do move on. That’s what brings me joy actually.”

The program gives the teacher a chance to choose a charity or non-profit organization that will also receive $500. Ticer chose Lubbock Meals on Wheels. Marissa Crawley, a former student, is the Volunteer Coordinator.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Miss Ticer for choosing us as a nonprofit,” Development Coordinator Ana Leal said. “We are not government funded nor a United Way agency. We look forward to the community to help us out and to keep us rolling down the streets of Lubbock and Wolfforth. Without the donation of friends like Miss Ticer, friends like our community, we wouldn’t be able to continue to serve 800+ residents.”

No matter the destination of the journey for her students, Mrs. Ticer hopes to give them the skills they need. Whether on the stage or in the classroom, she says it continues to be a joyful job.

“I work with some of the best people on the planet,” Ticer said. “They’re very supportive. We all get along. We have a lot of fun, a lot of laughs. The people I work with are committed to what they’re doing. That makes it fun. Then the kids make me smile. I’ve always laughed, I said, I’ll retire when I when it quits being fun. Today, it’s still fun.”

If you would like to nominate an educator for the One Class at a Time recognition, click here.

