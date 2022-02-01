Red Raider Basketball vs. UT: What you need to know

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - No. 14 Texas Tech is hosting No. 23 Texas at 8 p.m. tonight in a Big 12 fight at the United Supermarkets Arena. The teams have identical records and tonight will be the 152nd game against each other. Tech has won seven of the last 10 games against UT.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Ticket Office located in United Supermarkets Arena will open two hours prior to tipoff. The clear bag policy will be enforced. Re-entry is not allowed into the arena.

The halftime performance will be the Russian Bar Trio. There is also a special guest appearance from “Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

The game will also be televised on ESPN2.

There will be zero tolerance from game officials for fan interference with the court during the game.

The Texas Tailgate starts at 5 p.m. and there is free food, drinks and Wreck Texas t-shirts for all TTU students while supplies last. The university is urging all TTU fans to wear black.

Keep the party going 🎉 pic.twitter.com/obrjCT6IS4 — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) February 1, 2022

Fans are encouraged to arrive and park early for the game. There is free public parking available in the S-1 lot next to the John Walker Soccer Complex. There are free round-trip shuttles to and from the arena.

If you’re planning to use a ride-share service or to be dropped off at the arena, you will need to be dropped off on 18th Street, just south of the Rugby fields. The free shuttle service and lots will be open 90 minutes before tipoff.

🚨 PARKING INFO 🚨 pic.twitter.com/OLUf41kuDq — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) February 1, 2022

