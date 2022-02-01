Texas Tech students camp out for face-off with Texas, former head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three days before tipoff, Texas Tech students started waiting outside the United Supermarkets Arena to see the showdown against the University of Texas and the Red Raiders’ former head coach, Chris Beard. Students brought tents, complete with heaters, air mattresses, recliners, and even couches.

Texas Tech alumni chipped in with a GoFundMe raising more than $12,000 to keep these students comfortable. The student-led group Raider Riot has been helping organize the campout.

“People are just trying to support us in any way they can. And we’ve had a flow of food that we can’t even eat fast enough come in just from every company trying to provide anything they can,” Kendall Green, the marketing executive for Raider Riot said.

All registered students will get in the game, but the closer to the front of the line, the closer they’ll be to the court. Each student has a designated wristband to prove how many days they’ve been camping out. There’s also a line for unregistered students, who will get any leftover seats.

Some students have been planning for this day since last summer. Students at each tent are taking shifts to get to classes and shower back at the dorms. Some Red Raiders made friends with their neighbors, saying they never would have met if it wasn’t for their shared animosity.

“The one thing we have in common is the hatred for Coach Beard and what he did to Lubbock, but also the joy of what Coach Beard did to Lubbock which was leaving. And now we’ve got Mark Adams,” one student said.

“He did us dirty. I think, also, I’m mostly here because I just want to see Mark Adams really defeat his predecessor.” student Madelyn Woida said.

The Red Raiders’ new head coach Mark Adams made a few appearances at the campout, taking photos with fans. Administrators praised the pride the fanbase has for the team.

“It truly is the whole campus embracing what’s happening out there. That’s not an athletic thing that’s happening out there. That’s a Texas Tech community happening out there and it’s a really beautiful thing to see. It’s fun and the students are having a great time. And it’s all gonna lead to Tuesday night where this place will be rocking,” Senior Associate Director of Athletics Robert Giovannetti said.

