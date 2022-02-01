U.T. vs. Texas Tech Basketball tickets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U.T. vs Texas Tech basketball game has been sold out for more than a month.

The Athletics Department is cautioning fans about trying to get tickets now for the game tomorrow night.

The Tech Ticket Office and StubHub are the only authorized sources for tickets, so if you buy them anywhere else, they’re not guaranteed to be valid.

You cannot scalp or solicit tickets on the arena grounds.

If you have any questions about that, the Tech Ticket Office is on the ground level of the West side of the arena, it opens tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

