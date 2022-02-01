Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday night into Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter is still on schedule to arrive on Ground Hog day. Arctic air will spill into the region overnight and stay with us until Saturday. In addition, an upper-level storm will move across the region from the southwest US from Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. That combination will lead to hazardous driving conditions and wind chills below zero at times in the overnight hours.

As for daytime highs, mostly in the upper teens to 20s for Lubbock beginning Wednesday until Saturday. A light wintry mix is possible Wednesday, mainly early. This may include rain/drizzle, freezing rain/drizzle, sleet, and flurries. There may be a lull in precipitation late morning through the afternoon.

At the start, any showers will be very light. Travel hazards will be possible as early as tomorrow morning and are likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

By late Wednesday, snow will begin and continue into the afternoon Thursday with accumulations from 1 to 4 inches, possibly heavier in the panhandle area. (KCBD)

Wednesday is going to be very cold with temperatures from the 20s in the morning to the upper 20s in the afternoon.

By late Wednesday, snow will begin and continue into the afternoon Thursday with accumulations from 1 to 4 inches, possibly heavier in the panhandle area.

Snow will end Thursday night with lows in the single digits and highs Friday in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.