Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday night into Thursday

While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes. Including extreme and wintry precipitation.(KCBD First Alert)
By John Robison
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter is still on schedule to arrive on Ground Hog day. Arctic air will spill into the region overnight and stay with us until Saturday. In addition, an upper-level storm will move across the region from the southwest US from Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. That combination will lead to hazardous driving conditions and wind chills below zero at times in the overnight hours.

As for daytime highs, mostly in the upper teens to 20s for Lubbock beginning Wednesday until Saturday. A light wintry mix is possible Wednesday, mainly early. This may include rain/drizzle, freezing rain/drizzle, sleet, and flurries. There may be a lull in precipitation late morning through the afternoon.

At the start, any showers will be very light. Travel hazards will be possible as early as tomorrow morning and are likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

By late Wednesday, snow will begin and continue into the afternoon Thursday with accumulations...
By late Wednesday, snow will begin and continue into the afternoon Thursday with accumulations from 1 to 4 inches, possibly heavier in the panhandle area.(KCBD)

Wednesday is going to be very cold with temperatures from the 20s in the morning to the upper 20s in the afternoon.

By late Wednesday, snow will begin and continue into the afternoon Thursday with accumulations from 1 to 4 inches, possibly heavier in the panhandle area.

Snow will end Thursday night with lows in the single digits and highs Friday in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy and very cold Wednesday and Thursday. See the accompanying story for more details.
Enjoy the calm before the storm
Lazae Castilleja, Isaiah Sanchez and Noah Arriola were last seen on Jan. 28, 2022.
UPDATE: 3 Lubbock children reported missing found safe
The United Supermarkets Arena ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Texas Longhorns
Zero tolerance from game officials for fan interference with court during TTU vs. UT game
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond
WATCH: Procession through Lubbock for Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in car crash

Latest News

Travel will be impacted by severe weather on Thursday
KCBD Weather at Noon - 2/1/2022
While today will give us just a hint of what is to come, significant weather changes are on the...
FIRST ALERT: Significant winter weather
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 2/1/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Feb. 1
Ahead of the winter storm, Ercot is keeping a close eye on weather conditions expected later...
ERCOT continues to monitor winter weather