The 100 Black Men of West Texas 2022 Scholarship application is now open

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 100 Black Men of West Texas announced the opening of the 2022 Scholarship Application.

One of their main focus areas is providing scholarships to Lubbock students to help them pursue a college degree. Over the last 26 years, they have awarded over $350,000 in scholarships.

Any Lubbock County students planning on attending college in the fall of 2022 are eligible to apply.

Applications can be accessed online at their website by clicking here.

