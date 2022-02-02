3 with minor injuries in North Loop 289 rollover

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover at North Loop 289 near I-27.

The crash happened around 2 p.m.

Police say three people have minor injuries.

With the winter weather now in the area, please remember to slow down and only drive if necessary.

Poor road conditions may continue through Friday morning.

