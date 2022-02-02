Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

3 with minor injuries in North Loop 289 rollover

Three people are reported to have minor injuries.
Three people are reported to have minor injuries.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and emergency responders are on the scene of a rollover at North Loop 289 near I-27.

The crash happened around 2 p.m.

Police say three people have minor injuries.

With the winter weather now in the area, please remember to slow down and only drive if necessary.

Poor road conditions may continue through Friday morning.

Click here to see road conditions across Texas.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday
Anderson Brothers Jewelers permanently closing.
Anderson Brothers Jewelers closing permanently

Latest News

Dangerous Roads warning
TRAFFIC ALERT: Police say to stay off the roads if possible
Road work underway on South Indiana
Road work underway on South Indiana
Moderate injuries after car hits pole on 4th Street
1 person suffers moderate injuries after car hits pole on 4th Street
Lubbock County TxDOT crews pre-treating roads ahead of winter weather