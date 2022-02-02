Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication on Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday
While today will give us just a hint of what is to come, significant weather changes are on the...
FIRST ALERT: Significant winter weather

Latest News

Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as more nations ease restrictions
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd death delayed by COVID-19 diagnosis