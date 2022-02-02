Anderson Brothers Jewelers closing permanently

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After almost 100 years of serving the Lubbock community and supporting local non-profits, Anderson Brothers Jewelers is closing its doors permanently.

There will be a brief, multi-million dollar going-out-of-business sale starting Thursday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

“Anderson Brothers has been a major part of my life and that of my partner Ann’s for almost 51 years,” co-owner Todd Fields said.

Throughout its long history in Lubbock, Anderson Brothers was an active member in the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, the Lubbock Area Foundation, the Business and Professional Women’s Club, Lion’s Club and Women’s Club.

Anderson Brothers is located in the Kingsgate Shopping Center at 82nd and Quaker.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.