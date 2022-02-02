Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday
Anderson Brothers Jewelers permanently closing.
Anderson Brothers Jewelers closing permanently

Latest News

COVID-19: Lubbock reports five additional deaths, 260 new cases on Wednesday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports five additional deaths, 260 new cases on Wednesday
The 100 Black Men of West Texas
The 100 Black Men of West Texas 2022 Scholarship application is now open
Curling, one of the events this weekend, is celebrating its 100th year in Wausau.
U.S. opens Olympics with curling win
The time to prepare for the coming winter weather is... today. Travel disruptions are possible...
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather hazards
Brandon Jay Cruz and Paublo Reyes were served arrest warrants for the 2019...
2 arrested in 2019 missing-person-turned-homicide case of Sandy Cervantes