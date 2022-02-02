Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech beats Texas

The 14th ranked Red Raiders beat Texas 77 to 64 in former Chris Beard’s return to Lubbock

Tech remains undefeated at home

Details here: #14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return

Texans brace for worst case winter weather

ERCOT says its ordered power plants across the state to postpone any planned outages and return from any of those already in progress

Gov. Abbott says he has confidence that the state’s power grid is ready to withstand the storm

Read more here: Governor Abbott update state’s response on upcoming severe winter weather

45 tornado sirens being installed around Lubbock

The sirens were approved by city council last year

They are expected to be fully operational by early summer

Find more here: Tornado sirens being installed, set to be active before summer

