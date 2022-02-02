Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech beats Texas

Texans brace for worst case winter weather

45 tornado sirens being installed around Lubbock

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday
While today will give us just a hint of what is to come, significant weather changes are on the...
FIRST ALERT: Significant winter weather

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today - 2/2/22
KCBD Daybreak Today - Wednesday, Feb. 2
Daybreak Today Weather - 2/2/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, Feb. 2
The time to prepare for the coming winter weather is... today. Travel disruptions are possible...
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather hazards
Anderson Brothers Jewelers permanently closing.
Anderson Brothers Jewelers closing permanently