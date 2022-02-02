Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas Tech beats Texas
- The 14th ranked Red Raiders beat Texas 77 to 64 in former Chris Beard’s return to Lubbock
- Tech remains undefeated at home
- Details here: #14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
Texans brace for worst case winter weather
- ERCOT says its ordered power plants across the state to postpone any planned outages and return from any of those already in progress
- Gov. Abbott says he has confidence that the state’s power grid is ready to withstand the storm
- Read more here: Governor Abbott update state’s response on upcoming severe winter weather
45 tornado sirens being installed around Lubbock
- The sirens were approved by city council last year
- They are expected to be fully operational by early summer
- Find more here: Tornado sirens being installed, set to be active before summer
