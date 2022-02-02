Local Listings
DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the individual killed in a deadly single-vehicle crash north of Idalou on Tuesday.

According to DPS, the crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, on FM 400. south of County Road 5700.

DPS states the vehicle was headed north on FM 400 when it went off the roadway and entered a ditch and struck a concrete culvert.

A passenger, 66-year-old Virginia Hernandez of Lockney, was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was checked out by EMS on scene, and two other passengers were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Power providers call for conservation
COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 335 new cases on Tuesday
