DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the individual killed in a deadly single-vehicle crash north of Idalou on Tuesday.

According to DPS, the crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, on FM 400. south of County Road 5700.

DPS states the vehicle was headed north on FM 400 when it went off the roadway and entered a ditch and struck a concrete culvert.

A passenger, 66-year-old Virginia Hernandez of Lockney, was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was checked out by EMS on scene, and two other passengers were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

