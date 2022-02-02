Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Winter weather hazards

The time to prepare for the coming winter weather is... today. Travel disruptions are possible...
The time to prepare for the coming winter weather is... today. Travel disruptions are possible as early as Wednesday morning, though are likely Wednesday night and Thursday.(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mother Nature is delivering a reminder it is still Winter. Wintry showers are falling on parts of the KCBD viewing area and snow is likely across West Texas. Plus, as cold as it is now, it is going to get colder through the day and even colder tonight.

As precipitation begins to fall it may be as a light wintry mix. This may include rain/drizzle, freezing rain/drizzle, sleet, and flurries. A quick change to all snow is expected by mid-morning.

At the start, precipitation will be very light. Slick areas may develop. Travel disruptions are possible as early as this morning but are more likely tonight and tomorrow.

It is going to be cold with little movement in temperature from morning lows to afternoon highs. In fact, temperatures are likely to gradually edge down through the day. Highs for the day occurred just after midnight (last night). Afternoon temperatures will hover in the 20s.

Snow is likely late today, especially tonight into tomorrow morning. Snowfall may be moderate to heavy at times. I expect accumulating snow and disruptions to travel.

Snowfall amounts are expected to range from one to three inches across the KCBD viewing area. Heavier amounts are possible over the eastern viewing area where some spots may receive three to five inches by early Thursday afternoon.

Poor road conditions may continue through Friday morning. That will depend on the amount of snow that actually falls.

Tomorrow morning lows will drop into the single-digits and teens. My forecast low for Lubbock is near 10 degrees. The wind chill factor, however, will drop to negative 5 to negative 15.

Friday morning will be colder, but with less wind. My forecast low for Lubbock is around 6 degrees. If no snow remains on the ground, it may not be quite that cold. On the other hand, if widespread snow cover remains it may be a little colder.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Details released in fatal Tuesday crash
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
test tubes
Lubbock area sees 300% increase in syphilis cases
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday
While today will give us just a hint of what is to come, significant weather changes are on the...
FIRST ALERT: Significant winter weather

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - 2/2/22
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Wednesday, Feb. 2
Power providers call for conservation
Power providers call for conservation
The Governor urged Texans to be cautious and avoid travel if possible, as roadways are expected...
Governor Abbott update state’s response on upcoming severe winter weather
While today will give us just a hint of change, on the way are significant weather changes....
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter weather could bring travel hazards Wednesday, Thursday