FIRST ALERT: Winter weather hazards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mother Nature is delivering a reminder it is still Winter. Wintry showers are falling on parts of the KCBD viewing area and snow is likely across West Texas. Plus, as cold as it is now, it is going to get colder through the day and even colder tonight.

As precipitation begins to fall it may be as a light wintry mix. This may include rain/drizzle, freezing rain/drizzle, sleet, and flurries. A quick change to all snow is expected by mid-morning.

At the start, precipitation will be very light. Slick areas may develop. Travel disruptions are possible as early as this morning but are more likely tonight and tomorrow.

It is going to be cold with little movement in temperature from morning lows to afternoon highs. In fact, temperatures are likely to gradually edge down through the day. Highs for the day occurred just after midnight (last night). Afternoon temperatures will hover in the 20s.

Snow is likely late today, especially tonight into tomorrow morning. Snowfall may be moderate to heavy at times. I expect accumulating snow and disruptions to travel.

Snowfall amounts are expected to range from one to three inches across the KCBD viewing area. Heavier amounts are possible over the eastern viewing area where some spots may receive three to five inches by early Thursday afternoon.

Poor road conditions may continue through Friday morning. That will depend on the amount of snow that actually falls.

Tomorrow morning lows will drop into the single-digits and teens. My forecast low for Lubbock is near 10 degrees. The wind chill factor, however, will drop to negative 5 to negative 15.

Friday morning will be colder, but with less wind. My forecast low for Lubbock is around 6 degrees. If no snow remains on the ground, it may not be quite that cold. On the other hand, if widespread snow cover remains it may be a little colder.

