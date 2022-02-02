Local Listings
Funeral service scheduled for Loving County deputy killed in collision

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The funeral service for Loving County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorin Readmond will be held at the Reeves County Civic Center at 1520 South Cedar Street in Pecos, Texas on Monday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.

Readmond was a two-year veteran of the department who died on Jan. 29, following a tragic accident while responding to a call for assistance.

Deputy Readmond, 41, was called to assist another deputy Saturday afternoon. She was en route to the scene when she was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on State Highway 302 in Mentone. Readmond was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputy Readmond had been with the Loving County Sheriff’s Office since April 2019. She previously served as a Chief Petty Officer and Intelligence Officer in the United States Navy Reserve from 2005 to 2018.

The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

